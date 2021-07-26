Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $38.20 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Autohome worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.66.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $51.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.93. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

