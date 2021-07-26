Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $35,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $104.54 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

