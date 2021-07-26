Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hasbro worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

