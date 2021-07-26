Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961,738 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.62% of Mueller Water Products worth $35,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

