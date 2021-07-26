Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 3,758,256 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 257.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758,256 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $38,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS opened at $6.85 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.