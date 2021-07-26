Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.49% of Fate Therapeutics worth $37,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

