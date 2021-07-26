Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,743 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 39,961 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Citrix Systems worth $37,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 199,694 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citrix Systems by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,702 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

