Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,180 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $32,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,921,000 after buying an additional 83,999 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 171.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

