Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,025,296 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,296 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

PM opened at $98.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.