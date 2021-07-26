Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,150 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $37,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

