Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 586,076 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 586,076 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

UBER opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

