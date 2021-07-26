Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 586,076 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 586,076 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

