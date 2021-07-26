Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 99,688 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,688 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.51% of Pan American Silver worth $32,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

PAAS stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

