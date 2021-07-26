Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $34,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

