Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.