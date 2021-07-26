Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $260.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.80 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $18,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.