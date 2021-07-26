Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $93.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the lowest is $91.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $387.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $393.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.50 million, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $382.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

