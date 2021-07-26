Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.