Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.28 Million

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce $121.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. fuboTV reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in fuboTV by 14.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $18,802,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.