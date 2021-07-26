Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report sales of $200.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.