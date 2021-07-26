Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce sales of $27.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.31 million to $28.40 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $131.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,121 shares of company stock valued at $574,580. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

