Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report sales of $393.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.80 million and the highest is $415.60 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.46 on Monday. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

