Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Tesla reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $649.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.89 billion, a PE ratio of 649.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

