Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.15 and the lowest is $7.69. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $9.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $36.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $375.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,043. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

