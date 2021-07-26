Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 1,580,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

