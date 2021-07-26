Analysts Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.80 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after buying an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

