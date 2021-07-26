Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.