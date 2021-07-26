Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 140,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,269.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

