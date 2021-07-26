Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.10. Tesla posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $649.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.93. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $625.89 billion, a PE ratio of 649.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,572,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

