Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report $21.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.41 million and the highest is $22.19 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $88.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.59 million to $88.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $100.99 million to $109.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.86 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

