Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FMAO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

