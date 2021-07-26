Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27. Graco has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $79.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $44,287,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

