Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

