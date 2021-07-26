Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $21.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

