Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valmont Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

VMI stock opened at $233.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.97. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

