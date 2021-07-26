Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

MRO stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.