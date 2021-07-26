Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASOMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/19/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2021 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2021 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/16/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/9/2021 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/6/2021 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ASOMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

