Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$188.81 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$205.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

7/13/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$197.00 to C$199.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$4.36 during trading on Monday, reaching C$189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 515,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,520. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$183.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

