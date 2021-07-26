Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an imprssive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Elevated expenses due to its investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. Also, low rates and Morgan Stanley's significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues make us apprehensive. However, the company has been making efforts to focus less on capital markets driven revenue sources and the acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increasing focus on corporate lending will likely continue supporting financials. Further, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.”

6/9/2021 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:MS opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

