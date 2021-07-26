Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

