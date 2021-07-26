Analysts Set Expectations for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

