Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 26th (AC, ACBI, AMD, ARE, ATDRY, ATER, BKNIY, BOLIF, BOSSY, BSFFF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 26th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $24.72 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $91.84 price target on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.80 ($6.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 125.00 to 134.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $0.69 target price on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $61.10 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $559.09 target price on the stock.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $168.03 target price on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

