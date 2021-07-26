Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 26th (CBNK, CCO, CEMI, CLFD, CLIR, CMI, CPT, CRIS, CRK, CSLLY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 26th:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

