Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – AT&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 505,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Get AT&T Inc alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.