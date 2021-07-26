Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.40 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/28/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 37,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.