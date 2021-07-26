Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently:

7/19/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/16/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $491.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher’s earnings were affected significantly on headwind from foreign exchange in past several years. The pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape continue to pose a threat on the company. On the positive side, the company delivered an outstanding performance banking on accelerated growth in Base business in the first quarter 2021.Demand for COVID-19 testing solutions was very strong. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced high demand for COVID-19 testing. Notably, the company ended the first quarter with better-than-expected numbers. Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry.”

7/12/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $590.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $529.12. 866,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,616. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $533.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after buying an additional 203,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

