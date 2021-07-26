Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $156.20 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,073,324 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars.

