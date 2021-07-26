Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00.

3D Systems stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 4,092,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,596. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

