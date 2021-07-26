Anglo American (AAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 94.50 ($1.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,058.50 ($39.96). 2,814,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,521. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders purchased a total of 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.