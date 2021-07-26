Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 172,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,574. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

